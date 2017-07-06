America’s iconic Mother Road, Route 66, has faced a whole host of challenges since it began to be bypassed in the Fifties. The latest concerns federal funding. Rumours are circulating that the road may be dropped from the National Park Service preservation programme. If that happens, Route 66 could lose federal funding that goes towards preservation and restoration projects.

Since 2001 the Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program has spent about $2 million on preservation activities with a further $3.3 million raised in matched funds.

However, the programme is set to continue for at least the next two years, meaning there is still time to come up with a suitable solution. According to a news report from the Associated Press, one option would be to mark Route 66 as a National Historic Trail. Doing so would allow non-profit associations and preservationists to continue preserving artefacts along the 2448-mile route. (Photo by Dietmar Rabich)

