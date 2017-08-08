PRESCOTT HILL CLIMB COMPETITION – SIX CHANCES TO WIN!

The popular American-themed Autumn Classic returns to Prescott Speed Hill Climb on Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1, 2017. The all-American Stars and Stripes weekend celebrates the biggest and brightest cars this side of the pond and you can be a part of it! We have five pairs of tickets up for grabs, plus the opportunity to WIN a thrilling passenger ride in an American muscle classic car!

The event is packed with spectacular American vehicles from every era, as well as hot rods, customs, Indian motorcycles and custom choppers, plus a wide variety of competition cars competing on the historic hill climb course. There’s a dedicated show ‘n’ shine display area for American vehicle owners all vying to scoop the prestigious Footman James Car of the Year competition, of which this is the final heat.

There’s also the world’s oldest surviving wall of death, the Demon Drome, which will be featuring death-defying stunts, plus there’ll be a whole host of entertainment to keep all the family entertained, including hot rockin’ bands, Vegas showgirls, stars ’n’ stripes comedy stilt walkers, dance lessons and much, much more! It’s a great day out for the family; for more information visit: www.prescott-hillclimb.com

STAR PRIZE

A thrilling passenger ride in an American muscle car up the Historic Prescott Hill Climb course!

5 X RUNNERS UP

5 pairs of general admission tickets to include entry in to the Wall of Death

