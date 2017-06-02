New VED rules increase the costs

From April 1st all new cars were subject to much higher road tax costs for the first six years based on their emissions.

New rules governing UK Vehicle Excise Duty came into effect on April 1st and while they won’t affect existing cars, they will increase the amount you’ll pay to tax a brand new one. Under the outgoing VED system about a quarter of new cars registered paid no road tax and low-emission petrol and diesel cars were also tax exempt. But with new cars continuing to get cleaner the government (who strongly encouraged us all to buy hybrid vehicles) realised that was millions of pounds of revenue they weren’t exploiting.

The incoming regulations ensure most new cars now have a significant increase in their first-year tax costs, then after the first year a flat fee of £140 applies for vehicles not categorised as zero emissions. Buy an ‘alternatively fuelled’ car (a hybrid or one that runs on LPG or bioethanol) and you’ll pay only £10 less than the equivalent petrol or diesel for your first year of tax and then £130 per year thereafter. VED is free only for zero emission electric and hydrogen cars.

The new VED is calculated on 13 different C02 bands (see chart) buyers of smaller cars will be significantly worse off; a 1.2-litre hatchback with emissions of 104g/km will go from costing £20 a year to £140. First year fees for a ‘high polluting’ car with output of 173g/km will go up from £300 to £800 under the new regime. Cars costing above £40,000 (that figure includes any optional extras,) will pay an extra £310 per annum on top for years two to six. Meaning electric cars over £40k (even those with zero emissions) will pay £310 per year, alternative fuel vehicles will pay £440, and petrol or diesel cars £450. After those five years, these rates change to zero, £130 and £140 respectively.

So a Mustang 2.3-litre Ecoboost with a C02 emission of 179g/km will cost £800 tax for the first year and £140 per year for the next five years. A V8 Mustang with C02 emissions over 255 will be charged £2000 then that same five lots of £140. But, if its purchase price is over £40,000 it will cost £2000 road tax plus £450 per year for five years after. What affect this will have on new and second hand car sales – and used imports – over the next few years remains to be seen…

For further information about the changes see www.gov.uk and search ‘VED changes’. Let’s end on some good news; if your car was registered before April 1st, 2017 the changes won’t apply, and it’s said the revenue from the revised VED scheme will go into a new fund for road repairs and maintenance.

