Manchester And Birmingham Residents Revealed As Most Likely To Argue With Neighbours Over Parking

New research has revealed where in the UK Britons are most likely to argue with their neighbours over parking disputes, with those living in Manchester and Birmingham topping the list. Furthermore, it was found that 58% of Britons have previously confronted a stranger because they attempted to park directly outside, or within the vicinity of their home.

Quarrels over where to park are seemingly rife across the UK, with the vast majority of Britons that were polled in a new study admitting they’ve had disagreements with both not just their neighbours over where their cars should be left, but also strangers who try to leave their vehicles on their road.

The survey was conducted by home interiors specialist www.hillarys.co.uk. , 4,462 Britons aged 18 and over, all of whom stated that they owned or rented their own home and had access to their own car or vehicle were polled. Participants were spread across all 12 regions of the UK and were then categorised according to their nearest city or large town.

Initially, respondents were asked if they believed there was enough parking where they live, to which the vast majority (91%) stated there was not. Wanting to find out more, researchers asked participants ‘Do you have your own personal driveway or designated parking space where you live?’ to which more than half (53%) stated they did not. These individuals were asked to state why they believed this was, with more than three quarters (78%) stating there just wasn’t enough space to add individual parking spaces.

Next, all participants were asked if they’d ever engaged in a neighbourly disagreement or argument over the subject of parking, to which 69% revealed that they had. Researchers collated all answers in order to discover which UK cities or towns were the most likely to argue with neighbours parking, with the following emerging as the top 10:

Manchester – 13% Birmingham – 11% Reading – 9% Bristol – 7% Southampton – 7% Cardiff – 6% Newcastle – 5% Glasgow – 5% Nottingham – 4% London – 3%

Wanting to delve deeper, participants were asked what specifically had caused the most recent parking dispute between themselves and their neighbour; 51% said they had ‘parked too close to their car’, 21% said their neighbour had ‘taken their usual spot’ and the remaining 16% revealed that they believed their neighbour had ‘damaged their car when parking’.

Next, all respondents were questioned as to whether they had ever confronted a stranger because they parked on their road to which 58% admitted that they had. These participants were asked how they’d confronted them or tried to stop it from happening again, with the following five answers emerging as the most common:

I’ve left notes in the windscreen of strangers cars – 26% I’ve put cones/ bins in my parking spot in order to save it – 21% I argue with them every time they do it – 19% I’ve threatened to call the police – 8% I’ve left my house later to ensure my spot isn’t taken in the morning rush – 4%

Finally, relevant participants were asked if they’d ever called the authorities over a parking matter to which almost 1 in 10 (9%) revealed that they had. Tanya Irons, spokesperson for www.hillarys.co.uk, said the following: “Parking in towns or cities can be incredibly frustrating when parking spots are hard to come by. This is especially tough for those living on busy streets who simply want to park outside of their own home but have to compete with members of the general public for the space. It’s understandable that those with no designated parking space can get angered when a stranger or neighbour steals a spot directly in front of their house but unfortunately if you live in a city or town, this has to expected.”

