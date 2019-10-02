Last Hurrah!

The popular American themed Autumn Classic returns to Prescott Speed Hill Climb, Cheltenham on the weekend of the 5-6 October 2019.

The annual all-American Stars and Stripes event celebrates everything American and automotive. The action-packed weekend attracts a wide variety of cars competing on the historic hill climb course, with special classes for American cars and hot rods, as well as spectacular American car displays, a dedicated ‘show n’ Shine’ area and fantastic USA-themed entertainment including live bands and Vegas Showgirls.

The paddock will feature an awesome display of American classics, hot rods and muscle cars, as well as Indians motorcycles and Custom Choppers and a whole host of other American vehicles, all of which will take to the iconic hillclimb course in a special lunchtime cavalcade. The Orchard features a dedicated Show n’ Shine display area which is open to all for American vehicle owners.

Notable vehicles this year include Frank Sinatra’s Zimmer Golden Spirit which was owned by the legendary crooner and is one of only 1500 built. This unusual car was hand-built for Sinatra and presented to him to celebrate his 68th birthday. The car was later gifted to fellow Rat Pack member Sammy Davis Jr and upon his death was gifted to the Las Vegas Museum, where it has resided until the museum went in to administration.

Also, a feast of nostalgia for F1 fans! Prescott are delighted to welcome the McLaren MP4/15 F1 car designed by design supremo Adrian Newey and built by McLaren for the 2000 F1 season. The iconic McLaren was raced by defending World Champion Mika Häkkinen and David Coulthard and scored seven victories.

Other attractions include the NASCAR Xfinity Series South Point Hotel & Casino Chevvy Camaro Goodwood regular crowd-pleaser Duncan Pittaway in his 1965 Plymouth Barracuda and a 1967 Chevrolet Camaro “Butch” which appeared in the latest Mad Max video game, all of which will to the iconic hillclimb course.

The ever-popular Indian Motorcycle Club makes a welcome return alongside The Chopper Club of Great Britain who will showcase some marvellous custom engineered machinery. On track – Saturday sees the championship rounds for the TVR Car Club, The BOC New Barn ‘B’ Licence, Downton Motor Club and TR hillclimb championships supported by saloons, sports cars and single seaters Bugatti Owners’ Club Handicap.

Whilst Sunday sees competitive action from the 500 Owners’ Association, the Aldon Classic Championship, Morgans, Austin Healeys, Flatheads and invited American Cars.

It’s not just about the cars either . . .

Prescott’s Hot Rockin’ Bands

Non-stop ‘Hot Rockin’ live bands will be playing throughout the weekend (worth the ticket price alone!) Making their debut is the Haney’s Big House Band, from old style Chicago to West Coast swinging blues, add in a big slice of Jump Jive and Rock ‘n’ Roll then you have the driving sound of Haney’s Big House!

Plus the fantastic Jon Clare – think Jerry Lee Lewis, but there will be no ‘Great Balls of Fire’ being a motor sport venue! and marvellous songstress Betsy Harmony.

Prescott Welcomes Back the miles for Smiles Charity

Prescott will be once again be supporting the ‘Miles for Smiles’ charity founded by local American car owner Brett Pillinger. Prescott will host special guests from Acorn’s Children’s Hospice (Local to Prescott) who will be treated to a fun-filled day out. Thanks to the members of the VHRA and Swindon Rod n Custom car clubs the children and their families and carers will be treated to passenger rides. As Brett says ‘Prescott will give the miles, and the car owners will bring the smiles’. Photography: Ben Klemenzson & John Isaacs





































































Ticket Prices

Advance tickets to the event cost £15 per day or £25 for the weekend. On-the-gate: £20 and £35 respectively. Admission includes: Children under 14 years old go free!

For more event information, or to book tickets visit: www.prescott-hillclimb.com

