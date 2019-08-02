Head to Santa Pod for 26th Mopar EuroNats

This weekend (August 2-4) sees the 26th Mopar Euro Nationals at Santa Pod Raceway, Northants.

The 26th Muscle Car bash will be popular as always, this year celebrating everything 1969 and taking a look back 50 years to those ground-pounding performance cars of the time.

The venue will also host the seventh and final heat of the Kingstown Shipping and RH Insurance 2019 Classic American Car of the Year contest… see some of the previous heat winners on this website!

Mopar Euro Nationals. Picture: John Kennedy

On track will be the awesome Pro Mod cars backed up by Nostalgia Super Stock, Gasser Circus and the highly enjoyable Wheels-up competition with plenty of strip time for RWYB over three days.

Friday and Saturday nights will see live bands, no cruise this year, however a firm favourite, the Burn Out Contest, will be played out Sunday lunchtime with the car corral hosting a huge show ‘n’ shine. So dust off those flares and tie-dye shirts, go hippy for the weekend and do not miss this petrolhead extravaganza! All American cars welcome.

For more info, see: www.santapod.co.uk/mopar

