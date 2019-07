Stunning ’79 Cadillac Coupe Deville. Great paint, super chrome and unmarked glass. Lovely blue leather upholstery.

Runs, drives and stops as it should and becomes Historic next April. Current MoT till May 2020 with no major issues. 60 photos available if you send an email address. £14,995 and situated on Hampshire, Surrey, Berkshire borders. Call/Text 07708463384.

