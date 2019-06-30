For Sale | 1970 Mustang

Rare big block 1970 Mustang Mach 1 428CJ Auto 7013cc, No. 30 built, indications of a press car, I have owned over 30 years+ and have full documentation for this including some previous to my ownership. I have the original build sheet and Marti report.

Too much work done to list and many new replacement spare parts including an original set of workshop manuals that will come with the car.

Price: £40,000 ono. Located in Rickmansworth

Contact: Ian on 07748408600

