For Sale | 1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible

1969 Pontiac GTO Convertible: Many upgrades including 455cu, battery moved to trunk, upgraded electrics.
Power roof & windows. Custom soft white leather interior. OEM Adj rear air suspension. Hurst His&Hers Shifter, TH400, 3.55 Rear end. Electric exhaust bypass valves. Excellent condition throughout, solid honest vehicle. Piles of paperwork going back to the 70s.
Offers around £35k, located in Sudbury, Suffolk.
Contact: Martin Stockwell on 07734620142