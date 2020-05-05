Classic American Stars & Stripes cancelled

Due to the current situation with the coronavirus pandemic Mortons Events have had to cancel the Classic American Stars and Stripes show due to be held at Tatton Park, Knutsford on 4-5 July.

The safety and wellbeing of our visitors, exhibitors, partners, contractors and staff is the most important factor and the key reason for cancelling the show.

The event team have been continually monitoring the latest public health and government guidelines regarding the evolving COVID-19 situation and acting in accordance with their advice.

We will be back in 2021 and the dates will be confirmed in due course.

For all ticket enquires please contact our Customer Services team on 01507 529 529 or email customerservices@mortons.co.uk

For all trade enquires please contact our Shows Team on email exhibitions@mortons.co.uk

Lines are open Monday – Friday 8.30am – 5pm

Thank you all for your patience, understanding and support in this unprecedented situation.

