1978 Chevrolet Pick-Up C10 V8 Hot Rod. A lot of work has been completed. Gearbox rebuild, all new parts on the suspension, new shocks, new power steering, new windscreen, new seating, new carpet, new tyres, breaks.

Price: £18.500

Location: Southampton.

Contact: Douglas on 07729658415

