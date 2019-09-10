Cars for Sale | C3 Corvette

“Reluctantly I have come to the decision to sell my award winning 1979 C3 corvette .To make way for new project I have owned the car for many years.“

It’s had new interior carpets, new tyres all around, detailed engine bay, stainless steel exhaust, new shocks all around fibreglass mono rear spring complete bracket overhaul discs/pads all new stainless callipers/master cylinder. For more details contact Robert on the number below.

Phone: 07979655980 genuine callers only.

