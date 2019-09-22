Cars for Sale | 1995 Ford Mustang

1995 Ford Mustang 5.0 GT Convertible for sale on Classic American.

48400 miles on the clock, red with tan leather interior and soft top. Great for summer cruising! This car has been garaged all of its life since I purchased it in 1997.

Three speed auto with overdrive, AC, Power soft top and all the standard options a 5.0 GT comes with.

Price: £4995 ono. More photos if required.

Location: Witney

Call: Simon 01993880513

