1979 Chevrolet Corvette C3 for sale. Black with red interior. 5.7 litre V8 Automatic.

Good condition but driver’s side electric window motor has stopped working. MOT until April when it will be tax/MOT exempt. 80k miles. The car is kept in storage over winter.

More photos available on request.

Location: Macclesfield/South Manchester

Email: robcross1969@outlook.com

Mobile: 07841685040

Price: £12,500 ono

