1955 Chevy Bel-Air full body off restoration in America, imported car personally, stunning example.

New small block 350ci with factory mods- 295 B.H.P. 12,000 Miles. Dripping in Chrome. Best in show Tatton Park 2018. Must be seen to be appreciated car retiring from the classic scene.

Price: £44,950 or very sensible offers.

For photos, contact Daryl: 07973177595

Location: South Yorkshire.

