1955 Chevrolet Bel Air (Sport Coupe) for sale on Classic American.

“Black with red interior original colours, bucket front seats (60s GM with chrome trim), hot 350 motor built by Performance Chevrolet in Maryland, Muncie 4 speed box, loads of new parts, in the style of 60s stop light racer, beautiful!

Price: £34,000, Contact: Dave on 07891052893, Location: Buckinghamshire.

