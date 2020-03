This 1950 Packard Sedan Saloon is for sale on Classic American.

This great car is the last of a collection the seller bought and it will make someone a fabulous 1950s classic.

It was bought new in Texas and then shipped to the UK in 1989 and has only had two long term owners since it was imported. The body is in amazing condition too.

Price: £9,500

£9,500 Contact: Tel 07836639603

