This Lincoln Continental 1979 is for sale on Classic American.

This is a collector series car in absolute mint condintion. It’s only done 6,400 miles from new.

Price: £25,000

Contact: Tel 07515575420 | Email: Glasgow.stan@prosser-marine.com

Location: Glasgow

