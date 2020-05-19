Car for sale | GMC Vandura 1991

This GMC Vandura 1991 is for sale on Classic American.

Mot is 5 july and it’s mileage is 060157. It comes in maroon but it is aged so could do with a respray. It’s had lots of work done for mot last year.

Rear shoes cylinders, front pads, wheel bearing, passenger front interior same as exterior colour, 2 two middle seats swivel , tyres showing their age as its stood a lot, has a towbar.

Seller just put a new alternator on it but no battery. In january the battery blew up so the seller has disconnected the top lights.

Price: £2700 but the seller will drop a little.

Contact: Tel: 07757707990.

Location: Gillingham Kent

