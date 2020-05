This Ford Thunderbird 2002 is for sale on Classic American.

This is a 1st year car of a limited production run of 3 years . It comes in red with black leather.

It only has 3150 miles and it has been with the seller from 1650 miles. Seller still has the original tyres.

It’s in great condition and believed to be the best in the UK and possibly Europe.

Price: £22500 ONO .

Contact: Tel 07935 874717 | iandxi48@aol.com

Location: Scotland

Comments

