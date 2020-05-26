Car for sale | Ford Mustang 2003

This Ford Mustang 3.8 V6 auto is for sale on Classic American.

It comes in sonic blue with grey cloth interior and it’s in excellent condition. It has 86507 KMS or 53750 miles with 1 years MOT.

Pony package V6 car. Only made from 2002-2004.

It has polished wheels, stampede graphics, GT hoof & scoop, rear bumper blackened Mustang lettering, leather wrapped steering wheel, maganflow stainless cat back, new American racing AR105 TORQ thrust 17in wheels with new toyo proxes sport 245/45-17 tyres.

Mach 1 chin spoiler 2 keys with fobs & ford handbook.

Price: £4995 ono

Location: Surrey

Contact: Tel 07963469449

