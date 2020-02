This 1994 Ford F150 is now for sale on Classic American.

This car has a 5 Litre V8, new rear springs, new clutch, an 8-foot bed and liner and a radio.

There’s no dents and it has good paint too. It also has 112,000 miles and an MOT.

Price: £6950.05

Location: Claygate, Surrey

Call John: Tel 07929639395

