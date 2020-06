Car for sale | Chevy Silverado

This Chevy Silverado is for sale on Classic American.

This is a private sale, owned since new. It’s also a 5.3 v8 z7 with a leather interior, ac, Chevy carpet truck liner, cruise control and very clean new parts fitted.

It has 104,234 miles, new brakes,rotors, rear shocks, stainless brake lines, rockers,cab corners, water pump, knock sensors, idlers,alternator, belts, upgraded clocks, chassis and bed cleaned and rust protection applied.

Photos available on inspection. Genuine reason for sale.

Price: £17,500

Location: Accrington lancs.

Contact: Tel: +44 7724 897092.

