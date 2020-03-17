Car for sale | Chevrolet Suburban LT

This Chevrolet Suburban LT is for sale on Classic American.

This right-hand drive Holden Australia eighth-generation version of the famous American Chevrolet/GMC Suburban is the largest 4×4 full-size utility truck/SUV on the planet.

It sits eight passengers in a spacious two, three, three configuration and has a three-foot long load bed behind the third row of seats.

With the third row removed this increases to six feet and with the second row (60/40 split) folded flat it’s a whole eight feet. It also has a 6.5 litre V8 diesel engine which sounds amazing and pulls like a train.

It has a selectable two wheel drive, four high and four low 195bhp at 3,400rpm supplying 430ft lbs of torque at 1,800rpm, so it is also an amazing tow vehicle (a factory tow ball/bar style hitch with electrics is fitted).

There’s a K2500 heavy-duty version with upgraded automatic transmission (four-speed with overdrive), uprated suspension, thicker section ladder chassis, eight lug hubs, fuel tank, front diff and transfer box skid plates etc.

It works in conjunction with the remote central locking and it has aftermarket SONY MEX-BT3600U Handsfree Bluetooth Stereo Radio CD USB AUX system with a removable fascia and remote control.

No expense has been spared on the maintenance of this amazing truck which has been the seller’s pride and joy and daily driver for the last two years.

It’s had a recent full-service including Aux belt, Remote Fuel Pump Driver, GlowPlugs etc.

It’s MOT’d until October 2020 and it has four good BF Goodrich/GoodyearWrangler all-terrain tyres. It has 117,568kms (73,053 miles) too.

Price: £5,500 ono.

£5,500 ono. Contact: 07752 392387

07752 392387 Location: Glasgow

Comments

