This Chevrolet C1500 1997 is for sale on Classic American.

It has a 4.3 V6 and it’s an auto from North America in a stunning sonic blue.

Its wheels are 20² and they are in good condition.

It has also done 136,000 miles an MOT July 2020 and a recent full service.

You can view a walk around video via WhatsApp

Price: £8,000.00 ono

£8,000.00 ono Contact: 07791016222

07791016222 Location: Cheshunt

Comments

