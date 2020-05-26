Car for sale | Cadillac Eldorado 1973

This Cadillac Eldorado 1973 is for sale on Classic American.

This car has a 8.2l engine, front wheel drive and an Electric hood in very good condition.

It’s very clean and has a metallic blue body. It’s solid underneath too with 28,261 miles on the clock.

The only known problem is it has a leaking core plug and therefore loses water. Seller had a new plug but cannot fit it, hence the purchaser will need to carry car away.

Selling it at a bargain price as space needed.

Price: £7500

Location: St Marys Bay

Contact: Tel 07860594849

Comments

comments