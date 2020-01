Stunning original 1959 Cadillac Coupe Deville for sale on Classic American.

This car has spent most of her life in California and is totally rust-free. Beautiful paint and chrome, undercarriage is superb, everything works, drives lovely, very clean car, will drive anywhere.

Advert



Contact Joe on: 07517990245

Location: Essex.

Price: £44,995.

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments