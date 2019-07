C4 Convertible Auto, imported from new in 1988. Owned for last 13 years. Only 65000 miles from new and cherished all the way through it’s life.

These cars are built well, and are so great to own. Just Mot’d and serviced and ready for the summer. Also, the valuable number plate comes with the car!

Price: £10,750.ono.

Tel. 07721398000. Worcs.

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments