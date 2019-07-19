Car for sale | American Pick-Up Truck

“American Pick-Up Truck GMC Sierra 1988 Chevy V8. Genuine reason for sale. Really love this truck but just managed to track my old campervan down and sadly can’t have both.“

“It’s a great pick-up, good workhorse and classic fun. It’s recently had a trouble free road to France and back. All modern driving comforts including air-con and cruise control.

“Chevy 350 V8 Engine, Automatic Transmission, Column Gear Change, Rear Wheel Drive, Long Bed (8 ft), Brand New Black Rigid Tonneau Cover, Black Deep Dish Steel Wheels with Chrome GMC Centres, Side Steps, Big Comfy Adjustable Bench Seat, recently serviced including new serpentine belt, 12 Months MOT. More photos on eBay Item Number: 143330734297. Priced to sell at £5995, any reasonable offer considered.”

Contact Sally on: 07811349431

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments