Car for sale | AC Cobra Dax Replica

This AC Cobra Dax Replica is for sale on Classic American.

This absolutely stunning example is probably the best in the country by the seller’s own opinion, fitted with high power Chevy 350 V8 and a manual gearbox with restored Jaguar independent rear suspension.

30K has been spent on this car so far, including a DAX factory SVA kit which is partially fitted. It will require registration once completed.

Price: £34,500

£34,500 Contact: Tel 07836639603

