Car for sale | 2012 Dodge Ram

This 2012 Dodge Ram 1500 TR 4×4 Pickup is for sale on Classic American.

This TRX4 Off Road is trimmed like an SLT and comes with 4WD only, unique 17-inch aluminium wheels, P265 all-terrain tires, limited-slip differential, skid plates, special red painted shock absorbers, body colour grille surround, tow hooks and fog lamps.

The 2012 Dodge is described by the vendor to be in very good all-round condition and to drive exceptionally well.

This desirable four-wheel drive example was imported in 2016 and was built in Canada to a very high specification.

Some of the features included are a 26-gallon fuel tank, 160 amp alternator, electronic stability control, anti-lock four wheel disc brakes, supplemental air bags, rear under seat storage, six speed automatic, tinted glass, power heated mirrors, remote keyless entry, air conditioning, dual mote electric horns, tyre pressure monitoring and much more.

A recent MOT with no advisories comes with the vehicle and a copy of the long build sheet showing all the extras fitted.

Price: £18,999

£18,999 Visit: www.kinsonmotorcompany.co.uk

www.kinsonmotorcompany.co.uk Contact: 02380 766870 / 07545703474

