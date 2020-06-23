Car for sale | 2011 Camaro SS

This 2011 Camaro SS is for sale on Classic American.

This Camaro is ready to hit the road with a brand new MOT in this eye catching American muscle car. And yes it’s a V8, 6.2 Litres. It’s a convertible Auto in black with red leather interior.

Advert



It has the usual refinements of HUD (head up display), electric roof/seat/mirrors/windows/remote start, air conn, cruise, CD/radio/phone bluetooth, tyre pressure sensors and red leather heated seats with black leather trim.

It’s had two previous owners and it has both sets of keys, great tyres all round and great bodywork.

Advert



It’s currently on a personal reg which will not come with the car. It’s a 61 plate with standard wheels with some parking rash, Wwth previous MOT history.

Newly MOT’d on 3rd June so now has a full 12 months plus the rest of this month on top. The actual anniversary date for MOT is now June 29 2021.

Advert



Currently SORN. Mileage approx 43506 having covered less than 2000 miles since last MOT! Mileage may increase slightly with use but can be confirmed with any serious enquiries at the time.

Excellent 245/45/20 Pirelli tyres all round.

Advert



Price: £22,995 ono

Location: Northants U.K.

Contact: Tel 07886 424700

Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments