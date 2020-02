This 2009 Cadillac Escalade is now for sale on Classic American.

This car has all-wheel drive with a 6.2 V8 and LPG gas conversion. It’s also a UK car with complete history from new including it’s three previous owners. It has MOT with no advisories too.

Advert



The lovely condition of the car includes alloy wheels.

Price: £15,500 ono

Call Jose: Tel 07799034665

Location: Brentwood, Essex

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments