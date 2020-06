This 2008 Ford Mustang GT California Special is for sale on Classic American.

It has a 12 months MOT and it’s done 62,000 miles

It also has a reg W90 USA, four new tyres and full two tone leather interior. It’s manual, has two keys and 4,600 cc.

Price: £12,250

Contact: Tel 07931 310471

Location: Lancashire

