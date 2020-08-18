Car for sale | 2008 Black Bullitt Mustang

This 2008 Black Bullitt Mustang is for sale on Classic American.

This car is in ‘Like New Condition’ and has upgrades: 67/68 style rear lights, vintage style wing mirrors and touchscreen Kenwood stereo with added reversing camera, movie player and Apple Carplay and Android Auto.

It also has a Vintage style fastback louvres (removable) and original factory lights, mirrors and stereo.

Location: Suffolk

Contact: 07779619217

