Car for sale | 2007 Mustang California special

This 2007 Mustang California special is for sale on Classic American.

This was a personal import last year from California and it’s had one owner in USA plus the seller.

It only has 20500 miles and it’s immaculate inside and out plus underneath still smells like new .

It has factory fitted Bluetooth, rear view mirror temperature and compass, my Colour dash , two keyless remote keys plus coded key pad , six disc CD , Halo headlights, factory build sheet (window sticker).

Price: £18950 firm no p/ex or swap

Location: Kent

Contact: Tel 07742956254

