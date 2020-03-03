Car for sale | 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

This 2007 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is for sale on Classic American.

It’s Torch Red with twin White stripes and Black leather and it was registered new in the UK in 2007 with only 9,500 miles in the hands of the first owner and then the current owner (seller).

It has a supercharged 485 BHP 5.4 litre V8, 6-speed Tremec gearbox, PAS, ABS, cruise control, unmarked original Shelby alloys, A/C, electric seat, mirrors and windows, Shelby car cover and a Shaker 1000 sound system with 6 CD in-dash stereo.

There’s also two remote keys and a 500GT registration number.

It comes with a huge history folder with original 2007 brochures, original Shelby owners wallet with all of the correct handbooks and service books etc. Every MOT is recorded and it has a full maintenance history. It’s also a completely unmodified original.

This Ford Mustang runs happily on 91 octane and a PLG road tax class, so currently it only has £265 a year road tax.

Price: £39,750 ono.

£39,750 ono. Contact: Tel or text 07768 895289 or e-mail lyonheart84@yahoo.co.uk.



