This 2006 Corvette C6 is for sale on Classic American.

The Corvette comes in silver with a grey leather interior and a 6-litre engine.

It’s an auto with paddle shift including head-up display, new tyres, a long MOT, a personal plate and it’s in lovely condition with a known history. The car has 38,617 miles too.

