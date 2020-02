This 2005 Cadillac Escalade is now for sale on Classic American.

This is an extension pick-up with a 6L v8 and one year MOT. It’s also fully loaded and in very good condition.

Advert



Price: £10,995

Call Jonathan: 07761064363

Location: Westcliff-on-sea, Essex



Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments