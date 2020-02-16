Car for sale | 2004 Corvette 50th Anniversary Coupe

This 2004 Corvette 50th Anniversary Red Coupe is for sale on Classic American.

This car comes with Gold Nicole alloys; the rarest of 50th Models. It’s also the very last of this model.

It has only had one owner from new and it has also had a full EuroSpec car FSH.

A high-quality private owner is required for this car as it comes with many upgrades and unique features, colour/interior trim etc.

Only available on anniversary models: a TargaCoupe with AC, Bose sound system, HUD, magnetic ride suspension, huge interior space plus cargo area and its a sports car with 10 disc player six-way electric sports seats.

Call Martin: Tel 07799742534

Location: Cumbria, Bowness

Price: £21750 no traders

Comments

