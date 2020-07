This 2002 Pontiac Trans-am is for sale on Classic American.

This car has a ram air, WS6, 5.7l LS1, 42000m, but it has a Intermittent electrical starting problem. However, it still goes well.

Advert



Price: £6500

Location: Essex

Contact: Tel 07747 620257

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments