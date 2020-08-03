Car for sale | 2000 Chevrolet Camaro

This 2000 Chevrolet Camaro is for sale on Classic American.

This car has a 3.8 V6 with full MOT and it’s in great condition. It only has 63,000 kilometres and has had one previous owner.

The car was bought new from Crownhill Chevrolet in Milton Keynes in 2000 and the seller bought the car in 2007.

The seller is selling due to ill health and lack of use, and it has always been kept under cover in the seller’s workshop. Drives lovely and everything works as it should.

Location: Bristol

Contact: 07415984455

Price: £4850

