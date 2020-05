This 2000 Chevrolet blazer is for sale on Classic American.

This is a 4×4 with a 4.3 V6. It’s auto and 5 door inc sunroof.

MOT January 2021 and new tyres with only couple hundred miles on. There’s also a DAB radio, heated seats and a/c. It’s a good reliable daily.

Price: £1800 Ono

Location: Hampshire

Contact: Tel 07899898105 | Email: albertreynolds500@hotmail.co.uk

