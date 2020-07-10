Car for sale | 1999 Ford Econoline Sherrod van

This 1999 Ford Econoline Sherrod day van is foe sale on Classic American.

This van has just 49,160 miles, a fitted fridge/freezer, split charge electrics and 240v electric hookup.

It has a satellite receiver and booster but TV is removed. There’s also a rear rock and roll bed.

MOT until October. All leather and wood interior. It can seat six including driver and the paint lacquer is coming of the roof and mudguards but overall very tidy condition. It has a fitted Triton 5.4 and auto gearbox too.

Price: £6450 ono.

Location: Derbyshire

Contact: Tel 07885 469552

