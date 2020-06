This 1998 dodge ram SS/T is for sale on Classic American.

This car is one of only 900 produced and it’s mint inside out with everything working as should. It has a fitted race cam and kn air cleaner.

Advert



Price: will buy £,12000 ono or deal on 40s motor cash

Location: Leicestershire

Advert



Contact: Tel 07860187796

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments