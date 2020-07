This 1997 Ford Mustang is for sale on Classic American.

This car has a 4.6 engine, it’s also green with tan leather. It has 39k miles and if sold it will be MOT’d.

Advert



It’s in excellent condition and the seller has owned the car the past 8 years.

Price: £3,495 ono

Advert



Location: Essex

Contact: Tel 07508 765646

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments