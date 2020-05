This rare 1988 ‘notchback’ Pontiac Trans Am GTA is for sale on Classic American.

This car is one of only 718 built and the only one in the UK & Europe.

It is top of the Firebird range when built and lists a 5.7 L V8 with EFI , LSD, aircon, bucket seats etc. and is unique having a ‘Vortec’ supercharger upping the HP to 300.

It only has 65000.miles. It’s very original and not resto-modded making it a collectable classic.

Price: £12,000.

Contact: 02392632599.

Location: Hants

Comments

