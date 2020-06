This 1984 Ford F-150 is for sale on Classic American.

This is a 4 speed manual V8 351W (5700cc). It has an Mot and the truck runs and drives really well. It is starting to show it’s age but aren’t we all.

Advert



It has some history. Please contact for more info and pictures or better still come and view truck in person.

Price: Looking for £5750 but open to offers

Advert



Location: Kent

Contact: Tel 07906954663



Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments