This 1980 corvette C3 is for sale on Classic American.

This car is in artic white with a red leather interior. It’s all original and it’s not been touched since new.

Advert



It drives great with a smooth auto gearbox and it’s been a fantastic head turning fun car.

It has a Mirror T Tops roof and it’s tax exempt next . It’s not perfect but it’s certainly not bad.

Advert



Price: £13,500 or very near offer may P/X

Location: Heathrow

Contact: Tel 07939668273

Advert



Related

Comments

Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.

comments