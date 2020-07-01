Car for sale | 1979 Chevy Blazer

This 1979 Chevy Blazer is for sale on Classic American.

It’s a Rhd and completely  rebuilt with a new  5.7. V8 real steel engine.

It has a holley carb, new headers, water pump, distributor vale covers, air cleaner, updated auto box, new shocks springs, stainless exhaust, new wheels/ tyres, new seats, new brake system hard and soft top. The list goes on…

  • Price: £24,500
  • Location: Maidston
  • Contact: Tel 07956 543421. 

