Car for sale | 1979 Chevy Blazer

This 1979 Chevy Blazer is for sale on Classic American.
It’s a Rhd and completely rebuilt with a new 5.7. V8 real steel engine.
It has a holley carb, new headers, water pump, distributor vale covers, air cleaner, updated auto box, new shocks springs, stainless exhaust, new wheels/ tyres, new seats, new brake system hard and soft top. The list goes on…
- Price: £24,500
- Location: Maidston
- Contact: Tel 07956 543421.
Enjoy more Classic American reading in the monthly magazine. Click here to subscribe.
Advert